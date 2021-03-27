motorcycle accident

Durham motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Hillsborough Road, police say

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight.

Authorities said Kenneth Dean, 29, of Durham was traveling east on Hillsborough Road when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a curve and slid off the road just before 1 a.m.

Dean was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harnett County
1 killed when scooter, SUV collide on I-440 in Raleigh
Motorcyclist killed in Raleigh crash
Shawn's Ride created to help family after tragic motorcycle crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong to severe storms possible in central NC later today
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Mom of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting; $10K reward announced
7 people shot in Philadelphia
I-95 southbound reopens after fiery Harnett County crash
Optimism fills Raleigh bars, eateries on first night of eased restrictions
Show More
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
New St. Augustine's president talks life, loss and commitment to vaccinations
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions expire in NC
NC renters continue to be kicked out despite moratorium
More TOP STORIES News