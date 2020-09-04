Durham man killed in crash on I-40 after being ejected from car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was killed when he was ejected from his sedan in a crash on Interstate 40 on Friday morning.Antonio Waddell crashed into the back of a pickup truck on I-40 West near the exit for NC 751. The crash happened just after 6 a.m.Waddell was driving in the center lane of I-40 West when his car hit the back of a Ford F150, according to Durham police. Several lanes of I-40 West were closed for around three hours.Waddell was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later. He was 24 years old. The man driving the pickup truck went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Durham police are investigating.