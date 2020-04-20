Traffic

1 dead after driver loses control, vehicle overturns in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal crash in a single-vehicle accident on North Roxboro Street on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of North Roxboro Street between Monk Road and Wellington Drive. Police say a driver lost control and the vehicle overturned around 6:45 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided by Durham police. Part of Roxboro Street was closed while police investigated.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamdurham countytraffictraffic accidentdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Report says U.S. needs 20 million tests per day
Rain continues to move through Central NC
The 411: Durham Police help church give back to community
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states during pandemic
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Wrightsville Beach to reopen with restrictions on Monday
SC plans to reopen state beaches, stores this week
Show More
ReOpen NC gearing up for rally against Gov. Cooper's stay-at-home order
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Man in isolation off the coast at NC's Frying Pan Tower
More TOP STORIES News