Man found shot to death in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead in a Durham neighborhood overnight.

Durham police said they found a body near the intersection of Crowell Street and Wintergreen Place. Officers have been at the scene since 2 a.m., when someone walking home flagged them down, alerting them to the body. Police were responding to another call in the area.




The man had been shot to death, according to police.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
