2 men found shot, killed in separate Durham homicides

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were found dead in separate deadly shootings from Monday morning in Durham.

The first shooting was reported near the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, officers were dispatched to a shooting call and found a man lying in the street at the intersection of Liberty Street and Elm Street just after 6 a.m. Reginald Bowling, 48, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crimes do not appear to be related. Durham police are investigating the shootings as homicides. They did not provide any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
