Two shootings under investigation in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot at an apartment complex on Weaver Street overnight, according to Durham Police Department.The crime happened close to the corner of Weaver Street and Cornwallis Road on Tuesday night.Wednesday morning, Officers had roped off an area to investigate. They did not release any specifics about what happened.However, a neighbor told ABC11 that the victim in the shooting was a minor.Durham officers were also investigating a second shooting location Wednesday morning. That shooting reportedly took place on S. Benjamin Street. No further details have been released on that investigation.