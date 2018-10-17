Durham neighborhood commiserates after rash of package thefts

EMBED </>More Videos

Stolen packages concern Durham neighbors.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One Durham community is having an issue with what they believe is a porch pirate, a term often used to describe a criminal who steals packages off front porches. Many of the incidents are caught on camera where thieves have shown little regard for getting caught.

In Durham's Bradbury neighborhood, which is nestled between TW Alexander and US-70 in Durham near the Wake County line, plenty of residents have chimed in on Nextdoor to share their misfortune. Michelle McCallop was one of them.

In her Nextdoor posting, she wrote: "We have prescription dog food sent each month, and last week our box containing the dog food was stolen off our porch. Just an FYI to be on the lookout if you are expecting packages."

McCallop does not have a Ring doorbell or any other surveillance system installed in front of her home but is highly considering it. She told ABC11 that she hopes the issue is resolved before the holiday season ramps up and thefts "become more rampant."

Nearby neighbor Katie Dossarie said she believes she fell victim to package thieves one weekend she was out of town, albeit she could not prove it.

"I'm pretty sure it was stolen or delivered to the wrong address," Dossarie said. She contacted Amazon and they quickly corrected the issue. "It's just a shame that we have to think twice especially about ordering around the holidays ... but if it frequently keeps happening, I'm going to have to have video surveillance or take extreme measures in security."

ABC11 reached out to the Durham Police Department for crime statistics, but police were unable to provide any data in time for publication. US Postal Inspectors were also contacted but did not respond to our inquiry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theftDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
Man who made 911 call after trooper shot recounts frantic moments
Parent upset after school survey asks 11-year-olds about sexual orientation
Mom's persistence leads to diagnosis for Chapel Hill teen with rare disorder
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
Troubleshooter: Don't get scammed when buying Halloween costumes
Cary woman told police she found infant dead after awakening from nap
Durham Police show off bright, new headquarters
Show More
92 people in 29 states, including NC, infected by drug-resistant Salmonella
How to check if you have money in North Carolina's unclaimed property fund
Mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Triangle non-profit provides in-home services to moms in cancer treatment
Millions of dollars of Florence recovery funds to be disbursed soon
More News