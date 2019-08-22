Durham officials to hold press conference on gun violence, crime throughout city

DURHAM -- Durham officials will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and Matt Martin, U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina will be in attendance.

The press conference comes after the recent murder of 9-year-old Zion Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.

The next night, 18-year-old Kylik Burnette was shot and killed inside a Durham apartment.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at Durham Police Headquarters.
