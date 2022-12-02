WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Durham man charged with sex crimes against minors

WTVD logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 8:14PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have arrested a man accused of sex crimes involving minors.

David Keandre' Dixon, 37, of Raleigh, was charged on Oct. 1 with several counts of felony statutory sex offenses involving a child younger than 15 as well as indecent liberties with a child.

Dixon, who was arrested by Raleigh police at his home, is being held on a $10 million secured bond, according to his detention center records.

David Kendre Dixon
Wake County Detention Center

According to its Facebook page, Dixon is a pastor at Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church at 1100 Holloway St. in Durham.

ABC11 is working to gather more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.