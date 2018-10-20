A Durham neighborhood is concerned after waking up to find their playground equipment vandalized.Saturday morning, a resident found several pieces of equipment at Orchard Ridge spray painted, with the words "Crips" and "OG Gang." The playground equipment includes a slide, a mini-climbing wall, swing set, and awning. A nearby table and trash can were also spray painted."First I was a little heartbroken just seeing the damage done to our community And then angry that someone would come down and do that, and feel that it's okay to do that," said Kristina Jones-Smith, the Homeowners Association President.Jones-Smith said the HOA will have to cover the costs of removing the spray-paint and making any repairs. That's estimated to be $500."These are small communities. You know we have to pay for the things ourselves, and the kids use the playground equipment. For them to come down and have to witness that, and parents to have to answer questions, it's a little heartbreaking," she said.Durham Police are investigating the case. If you have any information on this incident, contact police.