Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman seriously injured.Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Springdale Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.After they arrived, officers said they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.