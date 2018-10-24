Durham police are taking action against hate crimes by announcing a new "Safe Place" initiative.The initiative is aimed at encouraging the community to help report hate crimes and harassment that targets members of the LGBTQ community."Bullying is quite prevalent in our schools, especially for young people who have identified themselves as other, and we want to provide that even if safe space for young people as well," said Durham Police Chief Cerelyn Davis.Police said this initiative should help them track hate crimes while providing refuge for victims until officers arrive.