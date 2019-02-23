Durham police arrest man who robbed PNC Bank

The robber is seen in surveillance images at PNC Bank in Durham on Friday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested the man who robbed a PNC bank on Friday.

It happened on Friday at the PNC Bank at 2313 NC 54 Highway East.

Investigators charged Gregory Tracy McAllister, 53, of Durham, with common law robbery and possession of heroin.

McAllister was placed in Durham County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

It was the fourth bank robbery in less than two weeks in Durham. The other robberies took place at BB&T branches.



Durham Police have not said whether they believe the same man is responsible for some or all of these robberies.

Last week, the BB&T on S. Miami Blvd. in Durham was robbed Monday and Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The featured video in this story is from a previous update.
