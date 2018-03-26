Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies

February 10, Speedway at 803 East Geer Street



February 11, Kroger at 1802 North Pointe Drive



March 11, University Market at 1108 West Chapel Hill Street



March 19, Family Dollar at 2904 Guess Road

Durham police have charged two men with committing five armed robberies at businesses within six weeks.Frankie George Grimes, 23, and Marquize Jerrell Knight, 22, both of Durham, were arrested Thursday night following an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.Officers were dispatched to a robbery call at Subway at 2405 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.Employees told officers that two men with hoods pulled tight around their faces entered the business, jumped over a counter and demanded money.Police said the men, who were armed with a gun, forced a female employee to the floor, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a car.A few minutes later, officers responded to a suspicious person with a weapon near the intersection of House Avenue and Chapel Hill Road.Knight and Grimes were arrested on House Avenue. Officers recovered a gun and cash at the scene.There were no injuries in any of the five robberies.Knight and Grimes were also charged with committing the following robberies:Knight and Grimes were both charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.In addition, Knight was charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle. He was charged with taking a vehicle warming up on Stone Village Court on March 11. He was also charged with one additional count of possession of a stolen vehicle and two probation violations.Grimes was placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,030,000 bond and Knight was placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,060,000 bond.