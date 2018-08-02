Durham police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3872269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Durham Police investigate after woman killed in three-car crash

Nasty crash here that @DurhamPoliceNC are on scene of here. Multiple officers on scene here. Avoid the area around north gate mall if possible. #ABC11. Gathering information as we speak. @CityofDurhamNC pic.twitter.com/gjQ6CdNooN — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 3, 2018

Just a couple of photos from this scene near north gate mall. @DurhamPoliceNC investigating. Right now we know 3 cars were involved and there is one fatality. Three people taken to hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2gA9AkSJaH — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 3, 2018

Durham Police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead Thursday evening.It happened after police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle about 7:45 p.m. on eastbound Club Boulevard toward N. Duke Street, near Northgate Mall. The suspects "T-boned" a car not involved in the pursuit, killing the driver of a Hyundai Sonata.A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.The chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, began when police tried to stop a gray 2007 Honda Accord, which police said had been stolen at gunpoint.Police said it was not a high-speed chase, as it went through residential areas, beginning at Elizabeth Street and Ramseur Street.The Durham Fire Department confirmed that one person died. An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman.Four people were transported to Duke Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.One suspect was led away in handcuffs. Another suspect was handcuffed and on the ground. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.The two people in the Impala were also taken to the hospital.No Durham Police Department vehicles were involved in the crash.The intersection was closed while DPD investigated and officials worked to clear the scene.