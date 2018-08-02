Durham police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver

An innocent driver was killed when her car was rammed by a suspected stolen vehicle.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead Thursday evening.

It happened after police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle about 7:45 p.m. on eastbound Club Boulevard toward N. Duke Street, near Northgate Mall. The suspects "T-boned" a car not involved in the pursuit, killing the driver of a Hyundai Sonata.

A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.

Raw video: Durham Police investigate after woman killed in three-car crash



The chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, began when police tried to stop a gray 2007 Honda Accord, which police said had been stolen at gunpoint.

Police said it was not a high-speed chase, as it went through residential areas, beginning at Elizabeth Street and Ramseur Street.



The Durham Fire Department confirmed that one person died. An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman.

Four people were transported to Duke Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.



One suspect was led away in handcuffs. Another suspect was handcuffed and on the ground. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The two people in the Impala were also taken to the hospital.

No Durham Police Department vehicles were involved in the crash.

The intersection was closed while DPD investigated and officials worked to clear the scene.
