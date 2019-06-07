Durham police chief, local leaders take stand against gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Police chiefs, sheriff's, lawmakers and advocates came together at Durham Police Department to show the area a united front working to stop gun violence.
Citing #VirginiaBeachShooting, @DurhamPoliceNC Chief C.J. Davis says “Today we’re taking a strong, united stand on this issue” and “We have strong and unwavering” commitment to reduce gun crimes. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/sablmCf3iR— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 7, 2019
"We will not stop until we curb gun violence--hopefully eliminate it--and do what we can to keep our communities safe," Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.
Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A day created five years ago in an effort to push for lasting change in America.
"Today leaders of the triangle are taking a strong, united stand on this issue--not just today, every day," Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said.
