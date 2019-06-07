Durham police chief, local leaders take stand against gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement leaders across the state joined forces Friday to take a stand against gun violence.

Police chiefs, sheriff's, lawmakers and advocates came together at Durham Police Department to show the area a united front working to stop gun violence.



"We will not stop until we curb gun violence--hopefully eliminate it--and do what we can to keep our communities safe," Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A day created five years ago in an effort to push for lasting change in America.

"Today leaders of the triangle are taking a strong, united stand on this issue--not just today, every day," Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

ABC11's Jonah Kaplan spoke with the leaders who stood up against gun violence Friday. He'll have a full report tonight at 6 on what they're already doing to combat gun violence and what they say needs to be done in the near future to solve the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamgun violencepoliceguns
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
Raleigh officers search Lake Johnson for possible missing man
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
Claire's JoJo Siwa makeup recalled over asbestos contamination
WEEKEND EVENTS: Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest & food truck rodeo
Inclusive field day created for Wakefield students with special needs
Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning at N. Myrtle Beach location
Show More
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
Michael Jordan donates $1.1M to North Carolina high school
Ready for a space vacation? NASA will soon be selling trips
Harry Potter shoes, apparel now available from Vans
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
More TOP STORIES News