The number of homicides rose by 52 percent with a total of 32 people killed. The Durham Police Department solved 75 percent of those crimes. Police Chief CJ Davis said that is about 20 percent more than similar-sized cities.





Burglaries are at a 20-year low with 2,226 total break-ins.





Car theft is rising- a total of 801 vehicles were stolen, which is a 10-year high.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Chief CJ Davis presented 2018 crime data to the city council on Monday night. She reported that total violent crime had dropped by 13 percent to a four-year low.Here are the highlights:Click here to read the Durham 2018 crime report.