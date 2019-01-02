Durham police chief responds after deadly New Year's Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --After three people were killed in two New Year's Day shootings in Durham, the city's police chief is looking to reassure the public.
Chief C.J. Davis issued a statement Wednesday saying that both shootings were "isolated" and did "not appear to be random acts."
Davis said one of the shootings was a case of domestic violence, while the other "appears to be targeted."
The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Larchmont Road. A woman shot a man in their apartment.
The second shooting happened around 8 p.m. on House Avenue. Two men died in this shooting, but the circumstances surrounding it are still being investigated.
Chief Davis' full statement:
"The Durham Police Department is always concerned about any acts of violence that occur in our city, and investigates such incidents with haste. Based on initial investigative findings, the fatal shootings that occurred last night appear to be isolated, and do not appear to be random acts.
These were two separate cases, one spawning from a domestic disturbance between a man and woman known to each other; and, the second incident which occurred on House Avenue, we are still working to determine the motive for this incident which appears to be targeted based on preliminary information.
We ask that anyone with information about either of these separate cases call us or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. "