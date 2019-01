Durham police chief responds after deadly New Year's Day

After three people were killed in two New Year's Day shootings in Durham, the city's police chief is looking to reassure the public.Chief C.J. Davis issued a statement Wednesday saying that both shootings were "isolated" and did "not appear to be random acts."Davis said one of the shootings was a case of domestic violence, while the other "appears to be targeted." The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Larchmont Road. A woman shot a man in their apartment. The second shooting happened around 8 p.m. on House Avenue. Two men died in this shooting, but the circumstances surrounding it are still being investigated.Chief Davis' full statement: