Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend, police seeking information about 2 men involved

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are searching for two men who stole a car on Hillandale Road with a child inside over the weekend.According to a news release from the department, a woman said she went into a home on Hillandale Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to pick something up and left her car running with her 9-year-old son inside.Officers said two men then got into the car and drove off with the boy still inside.A Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy found the stolen car and the child on Alabama Avenue a little while later. A witness told officers the men ran from the stolen car and got into a dark-colored, 4-door car.The victim said her passport, wallet and cash were taken from the car.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at (919)560-4582 ext. 29239 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.