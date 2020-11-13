Fleeing driver hits Durham police officer's patrol car

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham police officer suffered minor injuries after a fleeing driver struck the officer's vehicle on Thursday evening, authorities said.The Durham Police Department said the incident occurred along the 700 block of Liberty Street where officers were investigating a suspicious car report.The suspect vehicle then struck an officer's patrol car while fleeing and caused minor injury to an officer. The officer was treated on scene by EMS.Officials said the patrol car was moderately damaged.There is no word on the suspect driver or their vehicle at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.