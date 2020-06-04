Durham police search for suspects after man dies in Thames Ave. shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are investigating after a man who had been shot was found in the street.According to a news release from Durham Police Department, the man was found just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horton Road and Delbert Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Officers said an investigation revealed the man was shot on Thames Avenue between Horton Road and Marne Avenue.No suspect information is available at this time.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919)560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.