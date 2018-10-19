Durham police: Homicide stems from Lancaster Street shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street after a report of a sound of shots.

When they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Authorities said the man died at the hospital a short time later.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehomicide investigationshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh rape survivor's art helps investigators make arrest
Reassignment Revolt: Morrisville families fight back against Wake school plan
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Wayne County father, stepmother accused of burning 3-year-old boy
Popular Chapel Hill bakery shuts down, leaving brides scrambling
Jet Blue offers free flights - to a mystery destination
Rabid skunk killed by family dog is 4th rabies case in Orange County
Family of soldier whose remains were recently returned 'never lost hope'
Show More
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
One month after Florence, Robeson County still cleaning up the mess
NOAA releases winter weather outlook
Confirmed flu cases rising in North Carolina
More News