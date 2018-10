Durham police: Homicide stems from Lancaster Street shooting

Durham police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday night.Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street after a report of a sound of shots.When they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.Authorities said the man died at the hospital a short time later.No suspects are in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.