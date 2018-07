Durham police have identified the man who was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds as 31-year-old Brian Rashad Wiley.It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning when police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wyldewood Road.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.No charges have been filed at this time.An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call (919)-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)-683-1200.