Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Alicia Elder, of Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Alicia Elder, of Durham.

Elder's daughter Jacquelyn Elder-Donevan said her mom was well-educated and "an amazing person dedicated to the community."

B & D Behavioral Health Services in Durham said they contracted Elder, a licensed clinical social worker who worked with children with behavioral issues.

Catherine Peters, the practice manager, said Elder was a great therapist and that her death is devastating to them.

Elder leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren, and a fiancé.

Her accused murder was arrested Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
