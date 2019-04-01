Durham police identify man shot, killed by officers after domestic incident call

NEW: These are the four @DurhamPoliceNC officers involved in Saturday’s shooting death of 30-year-old Ondrae Levado Hutchinson in #Durham. The patrol officers were responding to a domestic call. 🚓 #ABC11 https://t.co/KHhH5ApK2b pic.twitter.com/2HWK4DjmMy — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 1, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have identified the man shot and killed by officers during a call for a domestic incident over the weekend.Ondrae Levado Hutchinson, 30, was shot by police shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday at a home on Bevel Court.It happened after police were dispatched to a domestic incident between a man and a woman involved in a physical altercation.Authorities said Hutchinson was uncooperative and combative. After a struggle, shots were fired by an officer.Life-saving efforts were performed by officers on scene but Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later."We are very stunned about what has happened, because this is normally a quiet neighborhood, and we normally don't see activity like this," said Linda Hunt, a neighbor.The officers involved in the incident were identified as Officer R.E. Jimenez, Officer J.W. Lanier, Officer E.I. Masnik and Officer B.L. Mouzon.The four officers were assigned to the Patrol Bureau.The incident is being investigated by the NC SBI and DPD Professional Standards Division.The Durham Police Department will release a five-day report on the incident.The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."We would like to express condolences to everyone involved in this unfortunate situation. We are always saddened by any loss of life," said Police Chief C.J. Davis.