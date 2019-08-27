Durham Police investigate after 5 wounded in 3 drive-by shootings

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham Police are investigating after three shootings took place in the Bull City during a four-and-a-half-hour span Monday evening.
The first incident was reported at 4:46 p.m. when two men were shot on Shirley Street at Crest Street.
Durham Police said a white Mazda with three people inside drove by and shots were fired from the vehicle.
The two men shot had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.
A few hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Danube Lane, where a man walking into an apartment complex was shot by two or three people in a blue, four-door hatchback.
That victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The latest wave of gun violence happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Enterprise Street.
Two people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored sedan slowed and two or three people began firing shots at them.
The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The investigations are ongoing.
The string of shootings comes just four days after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.
That news conference was spurred on in part by the recent death of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.
On Sunday, youth football players from across the Triangle area held a "Stop the violence" rally in downtown Durham for Z'yon.
