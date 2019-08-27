Durham Police investigate after 5 wounded in 3 drive-by shootings

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham Police are investigating after three shootings took place in the Bull City during a four-and-a-half-hour span Monday evening.

The first incident was reported at 4:46 p.m. when two men were shot on Shirley Street at Crest Street.

Durham Police said a white Mazda with three people inside drove by and shots were fired from the vehicle.

The two men shot had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

A few hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Danube Lane, where a man walking into an apartment complex was shot by two or three people in a blue, four-door hatchback.

That victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The latest wave of gun violence happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Enterprise Street.

Two people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored sedan slowed and two or three people began firing shots at them.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The investigations are ongoing.

The string of shootings comes just four days after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.

That news conference was spurred on in part by the recent death of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.

On Sunday, youth football players from across the Triangle area held a "Stop the violence" rally in downtown Durham for Z'yon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamgun violenceman shotdrive by shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School-supply funding remains at recession levels, NCAE says
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight
Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school
Residents say bug problems persist at Durham's JFK Towers
2 people at KKK protest in Hillsborough sought on weapons charges
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Show More
Lessons from Parkland shooting motivate new SBI threat unit
No charges in Raleigh daycare death of infant who choked on pine cone
Students cheered on for first day of school
New reward offered in college couple's unsolved double murder
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, eyes Caribbean islands
More TOP STORIES News