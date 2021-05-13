Durham police investigate after man found shot dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lane Street about 1:45 p.m. and found a man lying outside who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
