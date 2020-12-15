Durham Police investigate after man found shot dead in vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 12:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Lawson Street found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehomicide investigationhomicideman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake School Board discusses possible return to all-remote learning
Nurse who screens visitors is 1st Duke worker to get vaccine
Black woman from NC praised as key scientist behind vaccine
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
LATEST: COVID-19 percent positive remains above 11
Raleigh Downtown South draws criticism, praise ahead of vote
NC pharmacies, hospitals prepare to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
NC Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice releases report
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News