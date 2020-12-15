Durham Police investigate after man found shot dead in vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon.Officers responding to a shooting call at 12:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Lawson Street found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The man's identity has not been released.No charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.