Durham Police investigate after man killed in hit and run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as William Christopher Smith, 50, of Durham, was crossing Fayetteville Street near Cook Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant that is missing the passenger side mirror and fog light. The vehicle will also likely have a damaged headlight.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
