Durham Police investigate after man robs BB&T bank branch

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators are seeking the public's help for clues in a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at BB&T at 5407 South Miami Boulevard.

A man entered the bank around 3:45 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening the use of a gun.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall with a scruffy brown beard. He was wearing a black toboggan, a khaki-colored jacket, a blue shirt, blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
