Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are conducting a homicide investigation after the victim of a weekend shooting died from his injuries, DPD said Tuesday.The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Bay Creek Apartments in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue.The victim - 21-year-old Josue Marlin Portillo - died Monday at a hospital.Officers responding to the scene found Portillo lying unconscious inside an apartment.No charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.