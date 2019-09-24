Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are conducting a homicide investigation after the victim of a weekend shooting died from his injuries, DPD said Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Bay Creek Apartments in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue.

The victim - 21-year-old Josue Marlin Portillo - died Monday at a hospital.

Officers responding to the scene found Portillo lying unconscious inside an apartment.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceman killedman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Show More
Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2020
Armed & dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson shooting
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
More TOP STORIES News