Durham police investigate deadly shooting at gas station near Southpoint

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store near the Southpoint Crossing shopping center.

The shooting happened at the Circle K at 109 N.C. 54 Highway.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the convenience store at 2:19 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
