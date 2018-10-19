Durham police investigate deadly shooting on Lancaster Street

Durham police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Durham Thursday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street after a report of a sound of shots.

When they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Authorities said the man died at the hospital a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
