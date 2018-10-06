Durham police investigate double shooting following nightclub altercation

Durham police are investigating two shootings that happened following an altercation at a nightclub.

DURHAM, N.C.
Officers responded to call around 2:15 a.m. that shots were fired.

Once officers arrived, they found that there were two separate shootings associated with the original incident.

Authorities said one person was shot outside the venue in the 700 block of Rigsbee Avenue, and a second person was shot nearby, in the 600 block of Rigsbee Avenue.

One victim was shot in the knee. The other was shot in the right foot and left thigh, according to Police.

Police believe both injuries are non-life threatening.

A suspect is in custody.
