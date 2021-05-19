Durham police investigate homicide after 48-year-old man found dead in apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police who were dispatched Monday morning to a home where a man was allegedly in cardiac arrest are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue at 8:40 a.m. and found a man inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as 48-year-old Durwood Cardell Evens.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

