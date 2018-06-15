Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street

Durham police are investigating a homicide following a shooting on Friday afternoon.Tyrique Reddick, 25, was standing near the intersection of North Guthrie and Lathrop streets when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.Police said Reddick was shot, but was able to make his way to Park Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.This is a developing story, check back for updates.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.