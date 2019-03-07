Durham police investigate homicide after shooting death of 21-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday night.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Holloway Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where officials said he later died.
Authorities say a possible suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
