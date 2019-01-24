Durham police investigate homicide at extended stay hotel

Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead at an extended stay hotel Thursday.It happened at the HomeTowne Studios on N.C. Highway 55 Thursday morning.Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:45 a.m. When they arrived they found a man, who had been shot, inside a motel room.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are not releasing the man's name at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.