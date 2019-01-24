Durham police investigate homicide at extended stay hotel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead at an extended stay hotel Thursday.
It happened at the HomeTowne Studios on N.C. Highway 55 Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:45 a.m. When they arrived they found a man, who had been shot, inside a motel room.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are not releasing the man's name at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.