Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery

The robber is seen in surveillance images at PNC Bank in Durham on Friday.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a PNC Bank at 2313 NC 54 Highway East was robbed Friday.

It's the fourth bank robbery in less than two weeks in Durham. The other robberies took place at BB&T branches.



In similar fashion to those robberies, a man wearing a gray hoodie, possibly in his late 40s or 50s, entered the bank shortly before 2 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen.

The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Durham Police have not said whether they believe the same man is responsible for some or all of these robberies.

Last week, the BB&T on S. Miami Blvd. in Durham was robbed Monday and Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
More News