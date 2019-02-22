Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a PNC Bank at 2313 NC 54 Highway East was robbed Friday.
It's the fourth bank robbery in less than two weeks in Durham. The other robberies took place at BB&T branches.
In similar fashion to those robberies, a man wearing a gray hoodie, possibly in his late 40s or 50s, entered the bank shortly before 2 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen.
The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
PNC branch closed - There was another robbery in Durham today. This case marks the 4th in a little more than a week. Robber got away with undisclosed amount of cash this afternoon from the PNC on Highway 54. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/twRZLJwXfB— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 22, 2019
Durham Police have not said whether they believe the same man is responsible for some or all of these robberies.
Last week, the BB&T on S. Miami Blvd. in Durham was robbed Monday and Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.