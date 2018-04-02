Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane

On this fine #Easter #ResurrectionDay @DurhamPoliceNC is investigating a stabbing in the 3000 block of Danube Lane. Man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot. Search is on for his attacker. #ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 1, 2018

BREAKING: Man stabbed in the face and elbow here in the parking lot at Oxford Manor Apartments. Serious injuries. No one arrested. The attack happened just feet away from a large Easter Sunday cookout. Music blasting and children playing nearby. @DurhamPoliceNC on scene #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sqyBKLpUEB — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 1, 2018

Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot.Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Danube Lane at Oxford Manor Apartments.Neighbor David Greene said the word on the street at the apartment complex is the man was stabbed with a knife."It was crazy. It was so crazy. It's scary," said Greene.Durham Police will only confirm that a sharp object was used in the stabbing.Police have reportedly been going in and out of apartment 10.So far no one has been taken into custody.Police confirmed that the victim is being treated at the hospital for serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.This is a developing story, check back for updates.