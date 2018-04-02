Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane

Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot.


Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Danube Lane at Oxford Manor Apartments.


Neighbor David Greene said the word on the street at the apartment complex is the man was stabbed with a knife.

"It was crazy. It was so crazy. It's scary," said Greene.

Durham Police will only confirm that a sharp object was used in the stabbing.

Police have reportedly been going in and out of apartment 10.

So far no one has been taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the victim is being treated at the hospital for serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
