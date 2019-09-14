Durham police investigating multiple overnight shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that landed two people in the hospital.The first shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hoover Road. Police said the person shot is in critical condition.Police said another person was shot in the leg near North Roxboro Street and Davidson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.Authorities said both shootings are investigation and neither appear random.