shooting

Durham police investigating multiple overnight shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that landed two people in the hospital.

The first shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hoover Road. Police said the person shot is in critical condition.

Police said another person was shot in the leg near North Roxboro Street and Davidson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities said both shootings are investigation and neither appear random.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Durham man, woman charged in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
Police make arrest in robbery, shooting at Goldsboro motel
Pregnant mother says cousin tried to kill her and daughters
Trooper justified in shooting man during chase in Johnston County: DA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man, woman charged in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
NC Democrat responds after outburst garners national attention
A message for viewers with DirectTV and AT&T service
Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas
13 Clayton High graduates failed to meet minimum requirements
Truck gets stuck under Durham bridge
If you have a dog and love to travel, this contest is for you
Show More
Texas lawmaker to Beto O'Rourke: 'My AR is ready for you'
Habitat for Humanity Blitz offers hope to displaced hurricane victims
Mother of 9-year-old beaten to death at Fayetteville hotel pleads guilty
'Nice' trooper facilitated peaceful end to Pittsboro credit union incident
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News