homicide investigation

Durham police investigating after 18-year-old man shot, killed at apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment Monday night.

Authorities said the 18-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound just after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Durham police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhomicide investigationman killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Friends of slain Hoke County store manager hold vigil
Man dies after shooting at Hoke County sweepstakes parlor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
Raleigh considers redo of stormwater regulations as complaints pile up
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Durham mayor calls boy's death an 'unspeakable tragedy'
Volunteers needed North Carolina's annual fall Litter Sweep
Exclusive: Homeless man speaks out after jogger gives shoes off his feet
Show More
NC health officials: 3 vaping hospitalizations are a 'big concern'
Study: Excessive napping could be early sign of Alzheimer's
Door opens for proposed soccer stadium in Raleigh to get county funds
Residents upset at Chatham-Lee County bridge replacement standstill
Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes
More TOP STORIES News