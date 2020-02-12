2 men shot in Durham, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Durham city dispatch received a call about an incident at the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street.

On arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. A short time later, officers said they found a second man with a gunshot wound at the 100 block of East Umstead Street.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

Police have not announced if they have a suspect(s) in custody at this time.
