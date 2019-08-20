Durham police investigating after 18-year-old man shot, killed at apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment Monday night.Authorities said the 18-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound just after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.Durham police said this is an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.