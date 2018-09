Durham police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found shot dead in a parking lot Wednesday morning.Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Alston Avenue where they discovered the deceased body of Jacob Kameron Secor, 24, of Durham.No charges have been filed at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.