Durham police investigating after man found shot dead

Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the 3000 block of Guess Road Sunday morning.It happened shortly before 5 a.m.Officers found a deceased male lying outside with a gunshot wound.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.