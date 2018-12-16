Durham police investigating after man found shot dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the 3000 block of Guess Road Sunday morning.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m.
Officers found a deceased male lying outside with a gunshot wound.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
