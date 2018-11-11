Durham police investigating Circle K shooting

Durham police investigating Circle K shooting

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Circle K on Fayetteville Road near Woodcroft Parkway.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Circle K around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

ABC11 crews have learned a person was shot in the arm and leg, not far from the gas pumps.

An eyewitness said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or released any information on the shooter.

The gas station was blocked off for much of the day as a result of the shooting.
