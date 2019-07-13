Durham police investigating after pedestrian struck on Holloway Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian on Holloway Street and fled the scene.
Police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 1800 block of Holloway Street.
The pedestrian was hit by a silver Honda sedan, police said.
Officials say the vehicle fled and the victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
