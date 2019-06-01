Durham police investigating after semi-truck strikes man, flees scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.Police said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of S. Miami Blvd.According to authorities, a 31-year-old man was struck by a white semi-truck traveling southbound.The man was crossing the highway in front of Miami North Business complex, police said.Witnesses said the victim darted into traffic before being struck and also said the truck stopped a short distance later before continuing southbound on S. Miami Blvd.A silver front grill was recovered on S. Miami Blvd. close to the crash - it belongs to a Hino model 238 between the years of 2005 and 2010. Police also say the truck was pulling a trailer when the collision occurred.There is no description of the driver at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. A. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.