Durham police investigating pedestrian fatality

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed late Saturday night.

Official say it happened just before midnight on North Roxboro Street near Avondale Drive.

A 2010 Chrysler 300 was said to have been traveling northbound when it hit a man, who was running eastbound across the lanes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Munter at 919-560-4935, ext. 29448 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
